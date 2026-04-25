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Léopold Schonbach's avatar
Léopold Schonbach
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"This makes it even more urgent to resolve any pending EU issues that might risk being blocked by a President Le Pen"

The most urgent being the approval before the French election of the EU2028-2034 Multiannual Financial Framework (Budget) which Le Pen (or Bardella) will rabidly oppose.

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