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John Reid's avatar
John Reid
5d

The fiasco in the Persian Gulf has other implications.

First, the petrodollar now appears to be on life support, as oil is being traded in a variety of currencies by India, Saudi Arabia and others. That flow of USD was quite important for American prosperity.

Second, the American model for its military appears to have come up short.

A paper on that. https://substack.com/@gandalv/note/p-196295143?r=2o0vl&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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BOOCH's avatar
BOOCH
5d

What if Iran uses drones to enforce 'production discipline' on the UAE and other Gulf states?

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