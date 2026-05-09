Bill Emmott's Global View

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Rajesh Achanta's avatar
Rajesh Achanta
4d

The diplomatic choreography is well argued—Trump arriving as supplicant to a summit originally designed to showcase leverage is indeed ironic. And the characterisation of American strategic incompetence is sharp: over-confidence attached to wars you don't know how to finish.

Where I'd push back is the assessment of China's position. The GDP comparison measures China against America's scoreboard. But what if China isn't playing the same game? China stocked up on oil, built land pipelines, purchased Russian assets at a discount, and spent the Iran war watching America expend roughly half its long-range cruise missile inventory. Beijing didn't need to intervene. It needed to wait—and learn some useful lessons.

Alan Koch's Requisite Realism framework suggests the metric that matters isn't GDP but replenishment velocity: who can regenerate critical industrial capacity faster under sustained pressure. By that measure, China's position is considerably stronger. It produces two-thirds of global tungsten, dominates rare earth processing, and has been building the material substrate of its economy while America has been depleting its own. The munitions burn rate you rightly flag isn't an embarrassment—it's a structural revelation.

ChorPharn adds a second layer: nations run on operating systems shaped by geography and institutional memory. America's instinct is reach—extend, project, dominate. China's instinct is consolidation—secure the interior, build redundancy, let the other side overextend. These are different relationships with power, and measuring one by the other's metrics produces the comfortable conclusion that China's rise has stalled. It hasn't. It's just not rising in the direction we're looking.

I tried to work through this dynamic as allegory rather than analysis in a piece earlier today—a family that can't see its own decline, a patient buyer who never needs to fight, and the three stories powerful people tell themselves so they don't have to look. https://rajeshachanta.substack.com/p/the-greywood-orchard

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
3d

The “over-confident Xi” risk at the end of this piece is where I’d push back slightly — not on the conclusion but on the mechanism. The conventional worry is that Xi gets emboldened by Trump’s gratitude and tests the envelope on Taiwan. The more uncomfortable scenario is different.

Xi doesn’t need Trump’s gratitude to feel emboldened. What the summit actually provides is a data point on America’s reservation price. If Trump is willing to come to Beijing cap-in-hand over Iran, Xi now has a revealed-preference reading on how much economic and geopolitical pressure it takes to bring the US to the table on his terms. That is a much more durable form of leverage than any single concession on Taiwan arms sales.

The Balikatan exercises that concluded this week are relevant here. Japan firing on Philippine soil, NMESIS launchers in the Batanes. Beijing linked their carrier deployment explicitly to the exercises. they’re not reading the coalition as a Taiwan-specific deterrent. They’re reading it as a systematic attempt to build area-denial infrastructure across the arc they’d need to transit. The summit happens five days after those exercises closed. Xi will have those images in mind at the table, and Trump almost certainly will not.

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