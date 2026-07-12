Bill Emmott's Global View

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John Reid's avatar
John Reid
7d

You talk about Trump’s time in office ending in 2029. I believe we should all watch very closely what happens in the midterms this year.

First, do they happen at all.

Second, is there any sign that they were free or fair?

There has already been a considerable assault on the idea of the rule of law in the United States since inauguration day last year. I think there’s a great deal happening there which should alarm us all.

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Denis MacShane's avatar
Denis MacShane
7d

UK an ex global power now an offshore island of a giant continental land mass super-power has lots in common with Japan. But our insular post-Brexit media and politics has so little space for rest of world including especialy Japan

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