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David Sweet's avatar
David Sweet
1d

“Most shockingly for him and his family, it hasn’t even made him any money. As far as we know.”

But some one, or ones, seem to have made quite a lot of money on the futures market before various US policy shifts. No doubt the person or persons involved with acknowledge their debt to the President appropriately in due course.

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Mina Toksoz's avatar
Mina Toksoz
1d

v.good write up!

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