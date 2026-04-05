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Brooks Keogh's avatar
Brooks Keogh
7d

will the carrier abraham Lincoln make it back to the north Pacific?

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Alastair James's avatar
Alastair James
7d

You say: 'what has been surprising is that in a war against an adversary that had already been greatly weakened by Israeli and American attacks in June last year, the American military so swiftly used up a high proportion of its stockpiles of its best weapons and missile-defence systems.' Why were you surprised? It was obvious to anyone who's been paying attention to the war in Ukraine that this would happen. Whether or not Trump tries to pull the USA out of NATO is irrelevant. It is clear that even it wanted to the US couldn't defend Europe from a Russia that is learning in Ukraine, thankfully more slowly than the Ukrainians themselves. Europe needs to completely transform its military doctrine and weapons systems. The Russians have gained no territory in March. And 95% of their losses this month were caused by Ukrainian drones, with minimal losses on the Ukrainian side. We need to be creating the capability to emulate the Ukrainian approach along Europe's eastern front, developing our own version of the patriot to defend our cities from missile attack, using Ukrainian drone designs to counter drone attacks, and enhancing our long range weapons to support the damage Ukraine is doing over 1000k into Russian territory.

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