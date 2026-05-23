Bill Emmott's Global View

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Scenarica
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The 10% figure Rutte cites captures more structural reality than the headline suggests. The number is really a proxy for the cost of replacing the institutional integration the US provided for seventy-seven years. The interoperability and command architecture you correctly identify as the gap took decades to build under American orchestration, and they can't be purchased with a larger budget line.

Thats the specific challenge the JEF faces. Europe's defence spending multiplier is structurally lower without that integration layer. Spending 5% through twenty-seven fragmented procurement systems produces less collective capability than 3% through one integrated structure. The budgets can increase overnight. The architecture that converts spending into deterrence operates on a ten-year build timeline, and the threat isnt waiting for the construction to finish.

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