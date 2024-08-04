Bill Emmott's Global View

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Aug 4, 2024

Mixed emotions.

The smart move is for smaller nations to move closer to the middle. Not be taken for granted. Gain some negotiating power.

On the other hand, Italy is determined not to use its military power.

Italy is the nation most affected by the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea; those sea lanes connect directly with Genoa and the other Italian ports.

But where is the Italian navy? Safely in port or showing the flag. Italy is a maritime power with several first class ships (approximately 17) able to operate in the Red Sea, but Italy is content to let the US and Britain carry the weight.

Even the Germans have a frigate in the Red Sea.

Italy gets a lot of benefits from its western alliances (EU and NATO). But Ms. Meloni seems determined not to pay her way.

She is giving America Firsters (I know), lots of ammunition.

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