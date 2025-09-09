Bill Emmott's Global View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Sweet's avatar
David Sweet
Sep 10, 2025

Very interesting and informative article (much more than a blog post), thank you.

One minor correction at the end. I don't think you actually mean that Renzi was a Lazarus (raised to life by the miraculous intervention of a family friend) but rather an Icarus who flew too near the sun and crashed to earth due to inadequate specification of his flying gear!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Emmott
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Emmott · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture