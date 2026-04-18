Bill Emmott's Global View

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Sidney Hart's avatar
Sidney Hart
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Allow me, Bill, to make a couple of observations.

American Catholics—including Hispanics—voted overwhelmingly for Trump (60% to 40% for Harris) in the last presidential elections. I have no doubt that if Pope Leo was allowed to run in an election held today, Trump would still win by the same margin.

More specifically, Non-Hispanic White Catholic Americans are among his most fervent supporters, almost as fanatical as white evangelicals. They support him for precisely the reasons the pope finds repugnant: a hatred of non-white immigrants and a loathing of multicultural (or cosmopolitan or liberal) values.

And then an your other topic, the subject of nuclear non-proliferation, JCPOA and so on, I have this to say. Although I don't come from that part of the world (and do not belong to either religion of the two countries under discussion), it is obvious to me that the suspicion and animosity between Israel and Iran is so intense that nothing short of a balance of terror is the only solution and by that i mean both need to have nuclear weapons aimed at each other. I realize this might sound provocative, and it certainly goes against the grain of all negotiations and threats since Obama started talks with Iran.

I traveled to pre-revolution Iran in 1976 as a university student. My Iranian friend who invited me to visit was from a wealthy family and although I never inquired about the source of their riches and social standing, it was apparent that there were close connections to the Shah's regime. There was also no attempt among their circle to hide a closeness to Israel and that there were Israeli security services and military embedded in the government. The torture chambers of SAVAK had Shin Bet advisors. The regime's spies in the population were being guided by Mossad. It was the worst kept secret in Tehran. The hatred for Israel (and its protector, the US) , I learned later, was off the charts, among a sizeable section of the population. And, much later, I recognized it as perfectly understandable. You can try to disarm Iran, but you will never eliminate the rage.

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