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Andrew Craig-Bennett's avatar
Andrew Craig-Bennett
2d

The only thing I might disagree with is the description of Thomas Jefferson, who mortgaged his children by his slave mistress, as “noble”, but perhaps in living beyond his means he was prefiguring Musk?

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Nicholas Coulson's avatar
Nicholas Coulson
2d

“He had been eight years upon a project for extracting sunbeams out of cucumbers, which were to be put in vials hermetically sealed, and let out to warm the air in raw inclement summers. He told me, he did not doubt, that, in eight years more, he should be able to supply the governor’s gardens with sunshine, at a reasonable rate; but he complained that his stock was low, and entreated me to give him something as an encouragement to ingenuity, especially since this had been a very dear season for cucumbers. I made him a small present, for my lord had furnished me with money on purpose, because he knew their practice of begging from all who go to see them.” (Jonathan Swift). The Academy of Lagoda was way ahead of its time.

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