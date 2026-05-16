Bill Emmott's Global View

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Scenarica
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Your observation that power concentration in both capitals has replaced structured diplomacy with personal theatre is the key that unlocks the rest of the analysis. Because once you accept that premise, the deliberate ambiguity of the summit's outcomes stops looking like a failure and starts looking like a feature. Trump needs optionality because he cant commit publicly to an Iran framework until he knows whether Congress and the IRGC will converge. Xi needs deniability because visible brokering for American interests would undermine his Global South positioning. The fog you describe is the negotiating architecture both leaders chose, and chose deliberately.

Your instinct to flag Putin's arrival as the real signal is exactly right and I think the speed of his visit, reportedly days after Trump departed, confirms deliberate sequencing. If Xi-Putin produces the same opacity it means the three-way negotiation is still in motion. If it produces unusual clarity on Ukraine or energy cooperation, it likely means Xi extracted something from Trump that he can now offer Moscow as a sequenced concession. Your closing point about Ukraine being the true vulnerability rather than Taiwan is probably the most important analytical call in this piece. You read the Beijing summit by watching what Moscow gets next, and the answer might arrive within the week.

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