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John Reid's avatar
John Reid
1d

Israel can only continue its military adventures if the US funds them. If Donald Trump does indeed want them to comply the MoU signed with Iran he need only halt supplies of ammunition, weapons & cash. The first President Bush did this. A week, as I recall, was all it took.

Trump’s biggest problem is that he may well have brought the petrodollar agreement to an end. If that’s true the long term implications for the American economy are bleak.

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Trevor Webster's avatar
Trevor Webster
15h

The sum total shows the complete idiocy of the trump regime.

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