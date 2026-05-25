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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
3d

The article's sharpest move is using Taipei's calm as an analytical signal rather than treating it as naivety. When the entity most at risk in a geopolitical scenario is the calmest actor in the room, their probability assessment deserves more weight than the outside observer's anxiety. Taiwan has eighty years of data on living inside this anomaly. The Western analyst working from a two-year dataset of summit headlines is operating with a fraction of Taipei's institutional knowledge about how Beijing actually behaves.

The 2028 election point at the end is where the real strategic timetable reveals itself. Beijing's optimal path runs through the Taiwanese electorate rather than through American presidential summits, and that path requires years of patient political cultivation rather than a single dramatic deal. Identifying that the electoral calendar in Taipei matters more than the diplomatic calendar in Washington or Beijing is the kind of reframing that separates structural intelligence from headline commentary. The summit noise fades. The election approaches.

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Nara\Yan's avatar
Nara\Yan
3d

Interesting perspective, especially the contrast between external Western anxiety around Taiwan and the more pragmatic day-to-day mindset inside Taiwan itself.

One thing I kept thinking about while reading this:

Do outside observers sometimes project their own geopolitical fears onto Taiwan more than Taiwanese society itself does?

Because from the outside, coverage often frames Taiwan almost exclusively through the lens of imminent conflict. But internally, societies still have to function economically, socially, culturally, and psychologically in the present tense.

Curious as well whether part of Taiwan’s “relaxed” posture is not optimism, but adaptation, a society learning how to live under prolonged strategic ambiguity without letting it consume daily life.

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