Bill Emmott's Global View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arent's avatar
Arent
3d

The US bases in Europe are a Cold War relic and are by no means US territory. USG seems to forget these basic facts.

Reply
Share
Richard Burger's avatar
Richard Burger
3d

I am 100% agreement in with your arguments.

I sense European leadership is about 50% with your reasoning, painting with a broad brush. They want to continue with Rutte logic and hedge bets, reduce immediate political risk.

I see no downside to breaking with Trump, in action if not words. If a better U.S. gov emerges in 2 1/2 years they will certainly understand. If another America Firster takes power, Europe will be better placed.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Emmott · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture