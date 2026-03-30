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Natasha Loder's avatar
Natasha Loder
Mar 30

Brilliant analysis as ever.

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Rajesh Achanta's avatar
Rajesh Achanta
Mar 30

The 1973 parallel is well chosen — particularly the point that politics made stagflation possible by intervening on both the supply side (Arab producers restricting) and the demand side (governments stimulating). The same double intervention is loading once more, with Iran controlling Hormuz and Warsh potentially loosening rates to curry favor.

However, I think that stagflation is only one layer of the economic cascade. In a piece I published yesterday, I tried to map several other second and third-order effects radiating outward from Hormuz — not just oil and inflation, but the sulfur-to-semiconductors supply chain, refugee flows hitting a system already at capacity, nuclear proliferation incentives, the weaponisation of chokepoints by middle powers, and the financial accidents that start in bond markets when the level of uncertainty compounds. Your stagflation scenario sits at the centre of that web, but the web extends further than most analysis accounts for.

Your closing line — "better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best" — is where our essays converge. Mine ends with a different formulation of the same instinct: whether there were other ways to tend the soil that was just scorched.

https://rajeshachanta.substack.com/p/marty-supreme-in-persia

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