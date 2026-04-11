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Greger Lindell's avatar
Greger Lindell
7h

It is essential for EU to find another tool to prevent democratic backsliding. Imagine a problem with a net contributor to the Union. They could put the shoe on the other foot and deny money transfers to EU.

Then again, there is the "Nation of shopkeepers" demanding rebates. Time for independent EU taxation.

BTW, how I love the #original' French version: "une nation de boutiquiers"

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Erik Fossing Nielsen's avatar
Erik Fossing Nielsen
4h

Excellent - but it’s time for the EU to take a good look at itself and its decision making processes when a country with just 2% of EU population and 1.2% of GDP has become this important.

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