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Bill Emmott
Aug 11, 2024

If this were actually a "NATO proxy war" it would be the first in history, to my knowledge, to have been begun by an invasion by the opponent (in fact, two invasions, one in 2014 and one in 2022)

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Warbling J Turpitude
Aug 10, 2024

Obolon have never ceased to produce and export their "First Ukrainian Beer' Remarkable in itself, no? They are headquartered in Kyiv?

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