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Susanna d's avatar
Susanna d
1d

The only thing I would take issue with in this (as ever) insightful and thought provoking article is the comment on bringing in a PR system for elections. There is no constitutional need for a referendum. To gain the population buy-in that is needed, @MakeVotesMatter will support and organise Citizens Assemblies across the country educating and involving our citizens. We are calling for a National Commission which will research and propose the most appropriate PR system for the nation. If we move fast, it could be done by 2029. If we don’t we could at least ensure that all progressive parties are committed to instituting PR within the first six months of the formation of a Government.

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Charles Flanagan's avatar
Charles Flanagan
2d

This is a good piece to which I would merely add that the new PM needs to work from inside out. He must massage & convince the many Northern Labour MPs who fear for their seats and all of whom have an insatiable appetite for investment in their own local areas. He needs them as much as they need him & that means inspiring confidence while at the same time managing expectations. Starmer's spineless cabinet let him down badly so Burnham must appoint & demand loyalty from strong loyal Ministers over lily livered fair weather self centred Starmer Ministers. Rough ride ahead but it can work. As they say in Irish 'Tosach Maith leath na hoibre ' A good start is half the work!

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