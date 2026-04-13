Bill Emmott's Global View

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Brooks Keogh
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the late Stephen Jay Gould called religion and science 'non-overlapping magesteria'-likewise,to a great degree,religion and politics

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Gioia
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Hi Bill. Thanks so much for reading and deciphering Trump’s rants. Truly his narcissism knows no bounds. If he didn’t have so much power, he would be laughable but instead, he is the stuff of my nightmares.

Not sure how I recently began to receive your articles. We met a long time ago in the same Italian language class in Perugia (in 2011?). I was very surprised but glad your writings have found me. I enjoy your explanations and opinions on world events.

All the best, Joy

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