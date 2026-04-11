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March 2026

February 2026

The Clintons show what might have been, but also foretell an awkward future for Trump
English original of article published this morning in Italian by La Stampa
  Bill Emmott
"Ketchup dripping down the wall"
The American president claims he is "absolutely ashamed of certain members" of the Supreme Court over their ruling on his tariffs. Well, plenty of…
  Bill Emmott
The big Epstein lesson: impunity today may not mean impunity tomorrow
English original of article published this morning in Italian by La Stampa. Next, I will send a special piece about the Supreme Court’s sanity over…
  Bill Emmott
The yen will tell us whether Japan's triumphant "Iron Lady" is rusting
English original of article published today by the Mainichi Shimbun in both Japanese and English
  Bill Emmott
Europe needs lower costs, not protected companies
English original of article published this morning in Italian by La Stampa, exploring an old bugbear of mine about "competitiveness"
  Bill Emmott
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