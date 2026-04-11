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Time to give the Trump-Putin-Orban axis a slap in the face
English original of article published in Italian this morning by La Stampa. [Additions in square brackets.]
16 hrs ago
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Bill Emmott
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Five emerging themes for Japan and Asia from Trump's Iran war
English original of article published today in Japanese and English by the Mainichi Shimbun
Apr 5
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Bill Emmott
26
4
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The success of MAWA and the risks it poses
English original of article published in Italian this morning by La Stampa. [Updates in square brackets].
Apr 4
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Bill Emmott
16
March 2026
The spectre of stagflation
English original of article published this morning in Italian in La Stampa
Mar 30
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Bill Emmott
26
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The Vietnam lesson that America is yet to learn
English original of article published in Italian by La Stampa this morning
Mar 21
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Bill Emmott
29
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The Gulf's expat-El Dorado faces a costly recovery after the war
English original of article published in Italian this morning by La Stampa, as an editorial alongside their reporting
Mar 12
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Bill Emmott
17
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Israel's aims are likelier than America's to determine how long the Iran war lasts
English original of article published this morning in Italian by La Stampa
Mar 7
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Bill Emmott
26
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February 2026
The Clintons show what might have been, but also foretell an awkward future for Trump
English original of article published this morning in Italian by La Stampa
Feb 28
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Bill Emmott
24
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"Ketchup dripping down the wall"
The American president claims he is "absolutely ashamed of certain members" of the Supreme Court over their ruling on his tariffs. Well, plenty of…
Feb 22
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Bill Emmott
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The big Epstein lesson: impunity today may not mean impunity tomorrow
English original of article published this morning in Italian by La Stampa. Next, I will send a special piece about the Supreme Court’s sanity over…
Feb 21
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Bill Emmott
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The yen will tell us whether Japan's triumphant "Iron Lady" is rusting
English original of article published today by the Mainichi Shimbun in both Japanese and English
Feb 15
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Bill Emmott
17
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Europe needs lower costs, not protected companies
English original of article published this morning in Italian by La Stampa, exploring an old bugbear of mine about "competitiveness"
Feb 14
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Bill Emmott
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© 2026 Bill Emmott
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